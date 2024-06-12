82°
Arrest made in road rage incident-turned fatal shooting

Wednesday, June 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that happened in late May.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Dilson Ramirez, 32, on Wednesday. Ramirez is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Leonel Valeuy-Morales on May 26. 

The shooting happened along Riverlon Avenue less than a mile from the Department fo Public Safety buildings, the Main Library, and Liberty Lagoon. 

Residents who live in the area told WBRZ at the time that gun violence was out of the ordinary for the area. 

Ramirez was arrested Wednesday.

