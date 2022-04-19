72°
Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Covington neighborhood

Tuesday, April 19 2022
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence

COVINGTON - Police arrested a man involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead Monday evening.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office apprehended Shannon Sherlock, 52, Tuesday afternoon after reviewing security footage from a Covington neighborhood that connected him with a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Deputies responded to calls about a man lying in a subdivision street Monday night. The man appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, authorities said. The man was later identified as 40-year-old Murphy Majorca. Majorca was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Sherlock was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on one count of felony hit and run, one count of negligent homicide, one count of reckless operation and one count of driving under suspension.

