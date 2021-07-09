80°
Latest Weather Blog
Arrest made after man found shot to death in hallway of Ascension hotel
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was found dead from a gunshot in the corridor of a hotel early Thursday.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was discovered around 2 a.m. Thursday at the OYO Town House along LA 70 in Donaldsonville. The victim, Qwonkeious Williams, was found lying in a hallway, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office arrested the suspected shooter, Marty Leonard, later Thursday. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an incident that happened a day earlier at the hotel.
Trending News
Leonard was booked on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
COVID-19 continues to pose threat in Louisiana
-
Louisiana native, Zaila Avant-garde, wins National Spelling Bee
-
Attorney claims former deputy arrested in sex crimes case kept list of...
-
About 100 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19: delta variant increasing case numbers
-
Snake search over at Mall of Louisiana; Cara the python found safe