Arrest in Oct. 13 fatal shooting at Grambling State U

DELHI, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police and other agencies arrested an 18-year-old on Tuesday in the first of two fatal shootings at Grambling State University within four days in October.

Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll was arrested Tuesday at a home in Delhi, about 75 miles east of Grambling, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said in a news release.

He was identified as a suspect two days after the shooting Oct. 13.

Warrants accuse him of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy, attempted second-degree murder of a 16-year-old, both of Rayville, and possessing a firearm on school property.

Zyheim Butcher and Ahmad Green were arrested earlier in an Oct. 17 shooting, Reichardt said. Officials said one person was killed and seven wounded by that gunfire.

Reichardt said U.S. marshals arrested Butcher in Dallas.

“Green was arrested in Shreveport on unrelated charges and after more evidence for GSU came back we were able to connect Green to that shooting as well,” he wrote.

The 19-year-old Butcher is from Bastrop and was arrested on Oct. 12 while 20-year-old Green is from Shreveport and was arrested on Nov. 7, Reichardt said.