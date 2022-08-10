77°
Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase.
A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. the chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
This is a developing story.
