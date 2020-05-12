Arizona governor approves return of major league sports to the state

Image: Arizonasports.com

ARIZONA - The state of Arizona is planning to allow major league sports to return after Friday according to the state's governor, Doug Ducey.

Gov. Ducey made the announcement Tuesday, saying leagues must follow CDC guidelines in order to protect the public's health.

“We have had discussions with leaders of some of these leagues and they all know they are welcome to operate, play and perform in the state of Arizona,” Ducey said.

According to Arizonasports.com, the announcement came as the state plans to reopen gyms and pools starting Wednesday. Arizona's stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday.

Governor Ducey also made it known that a decrease in positive test result percentage, adequate hospital capacity, and expanded tested numbers are all reasons why he believes the state is ready for reopening.

Leagues like the NBA and NHL suspended play mid-March while the MLB has pushed back the start of its season that was supposed to be in April.

MLB owners reportedly approved a plan to resume the season in July which was submitted to the players on Tuesday, a plan they are expected to reject. Spring training would start in early to mid-June.

NBA teams are allowed to open workout facilities now, as long as the team's state has lifted its stay-at-home orders.

Phoenix Rising FC of the United Soccer League returned to training sessions on Monday.