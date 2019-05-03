Latest Weather Blog
Arena Football League reaches broadcast deal with ESPN
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Arena Football League has reached an agreement with ESPN to broadcast its games for the rest of the season.
The remaining regular-season games will be made available on ESPN3 and ArenaBowl XXXII will be on ESPN2. ESPN3 is available via WatchESPN and the ESPN App.
The Arena Football League season began last week. Six teams will play 12 regular-season games over 13 weeks. The top four advance to the playoffs.
The AFL and @espn today announced a media rights deal for the 2019 season. All games will be streamed on ESPN3, and ArenaBowl XXXII will be televised on ESPN2!— Arena Football League (@OfficialAFL) May 3, 2019
Full Release: https://t.co/GRnb4ankdL pic.twitter.com/g0JP3kXArH
Commissioner Randall Boe said in a statement Friday he thinks the agreement with ESPN will help the league grow.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish surveillance video
-
Congratulations: Winner of 2019 Yard Makeover announced
-
Daytime Video: Multiple units damaged after massive fire on Bluebonnet Blvd. Thursday...
-
Part of Airline Hwy. blocked after pedestrian struck, killed
-
Six homes damaged in massive blaze at apartment complex on Bluebonnet