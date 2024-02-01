Latest Weather Blog
Ardendale senior housing project receives $850K grant from Dallas bank
BATON ROUGE — The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is awarding an $850,000 grant toward the development of the Cypress at Ardendale Senior housing project in Baton Rouge.
The grant to Partners Southeast is one of 43 awards from the bank's 2023 affordable housing program. The overall investment is intended to build or rehabilitate 2,677 housing units in the region. At the Ardendale site, it will create 70 homes for seniors in a project costing $21.1 million.
“Cypress at Ardendale Senior addresses the growing need for senior housing in the Baton Rouge area,” said J. Wesley Daniels, Jr., CEO of East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority and Partners Southeast.
The $300 million BR Choice initiative, which incorporates the Ardendale housing development, launched in 2013 with a $500,000 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant.
