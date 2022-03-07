71°
APSO: Women wanted for shoplifting $100 worth of items from Walgreens
ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying and locating two women wanted for shoplifting.
According to the sheriff's office, two women entered Walgreens located on Highway 42 on April 11 and shoplifted $100 in merchandise from the store. The women were seen driving a white Toyota Corolla.
One suspect is described as a black woman, wearing blue jean shorts, an orange and white shirt and purple crocheted baseball cap. The other suspect is described as a black woman wearing a red short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.
