Apartment fire late Tuesday night leaves seven adults, four children displaced
CENTRAL - A fire late Tuesday night destroyed the roof of an apartment and left eleven people, including four children, displaced.
The Central Fire Department responded to Forest Grove Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. to find flames coming through the apartment's roof. Working with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, both crews were able to contain the fire from spreading farther, but not before adjacent units suffered smoke and water damage.
One firefighter on the scene was treated for heat exhaustion and was released by EMS shortly after. No other injuries were reported.
