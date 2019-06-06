Apartment complex on Florida Blvd. hit by possible tornado

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding after a possible tornado touched down in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

An apartment complex on Florida Blvd. and Wooddale was damaged before 9:30 a.m. Crews were also called to damage along Government Street.

High water has been reported on several roadways in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. Storms have also left thousands of customers without power.