Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Apartment complex on Florida Blvd. hit by possible tornado

57 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 June 06, 2019 9:27 AM June 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding after a possible tornado touched down in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

An apartment complex on Florida Blvd. and Wooddale was damaged before 9:30 a.m. Crews were also called to damage along Government Street.

High water has been reported on several roadways in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. Storms have also left thousands of customers without power.

