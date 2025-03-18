Another high-ranking Southern University official fired

BATON ROUGE – Southern University has fired Raymond Clarke, WBRZ learned Friday.

Clarke was the university's Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management. He was fired, a spokesperson said, without cause.

The university said it would not elaborate.

Clarke's among a series of high-ranking university officials to face significant discipline or terminations in the last year.

Brandon Dumas, who was once a vice chancellor, was fired over the summer following a suspension after weeks of controversies.

Southern System Associate Vice President Lester Pourciau was suspended with pay while the university investigates complaints of sexual harassment in January.

Dean of Students Marcus Coleman and Project Director Dr. Vaneshette Henderson were both notified in September that the university was firing them.

Dorothy Jackson was fired earlier this year after a year-long, controversial battle over her participation in a questionable will for a client of the Council on Aging. Jackson, who is on the board of the agency, wrote the will which would have benefited the group's executive director.

***********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz