Angel Reese leaves game after rolling ankle, Dream defeat Flau'jae Johnson's Storm

ATLANTA, Ga. - Former LSU basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson both turned in solid performances, but with Kim Mulkey in attendance, Reese's Atlanta Dream came out on top against Johnson's Seattle Storm 89-78.

Reese turned in her league-leading 15th double-double while setting the WNBA record for most double-doubles in a player's first three seasons with 64 total. However, Reese did not finish the night on the floor.

With around 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter, Reese appeared to roll her ankle while underneath the basket. She walked off the floor under her own power, but did not return to the game with what little time remained.

When asked about Reese's injury postgame, Atlanta head coach Karl Smesko did not have an update on its severity.

Reese finished her night with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dream ended their five-game losing streak.

On the other side of the floor for Seattle, Johnson scored 14 on 5-of-12 shooting while tallying five assists. Tonight's loss was Seattle's third in their last four games.