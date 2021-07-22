85°
Latest Weather Blog
Analysis reveals June helicopter crash that killed Louisiana man occurred after craft hit cable
ALPINE, Ala. (AP) — A helicopter spraying pesticide on an Alabama field crashed last month after it hit a fiber optic cable strung along with power lines, according to a preliminary report was federal investigators released Wednesday.
The 30-year-old pilot, Zachary Warren Pourciau of Ventress, Louisiana, died in the June 25 crash in Alpine, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Sylacauga.
Pourciau was spraying fungicide on a corn field when his helicopter hit the cable, according to the report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The helicopter crashed about 415 feet (126 meters) away from where it hit the cable, the report said.
Trending News
Pourciau was working for Ewing Flying Service at the time of the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston to close Parish offices due to COVID-related staffing shortage
-
More apartments and retail coming to Highland Road after a Metro Council...
-
Louisiana reports more than 5k new COVID cases Wednesday
-
'Tip of the iceberg': Sheriff hoping for more arrests in million-dollar unemployment...
-
Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes