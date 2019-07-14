Amy Schumer weighs in on Lafayette theater shooting

LAFAYETTE - Actress and comedian Amy Schumer has opened up about her reactions to the Lafayette theater shooting in this month’s issue of Vanity Fair.

Schumer, who appears on the magazine’s cover, provides an extensive interview about her work and life.

She talks explicitly about the night the shooting happened at Lafayette's Grand theater during a showing of her film “Trainwreck.” Two women, Jillian Johnson and Marci Breaux, died while another nine were wounded.

During the interview, Schumer said she looked at her phone on the night of the shooting and noticed a lot of missed calls. The calls came from her publicist, who told her what happened when Schumer returned her calls.

"The idea of people trying to go out and have a good time—you know, like looking forward to it?—I don’t know why that makes me the saddest,” Schumer told Vanity Fair. “So my publicist told me. And then I put on the news. I was by myself in a hotel, and I was just like, I wish I never wrote that movie.”

The actress says she knew she wasn’t responsible, but she still felt guilty. She was able to remove some of that guilt when her cousin Chuck called. He happens to be a U.S. Senator from New York, and he offered her the chance to help him move gun legislation forward. She says she jumped at the chance.

“Every event I go to, you see the same people, and they’re wearing a button of their kid, or kids, or their mother, or someone who died and didn’t have to. And they’re like, ‘Thank you. Please keep going.’ Because, unfortunately, someone with some celebrity brings more attention to it than a politician," Schumer told the magazine.

The article can be read in its entirety at the Vanity Fair website.