Amtrak train collides with dump truck, derails in Missouri

Monday, June 27 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — A passenger train traveling from to Chicago to Los Angeles derailed in Missouri on Monday afternoon and initial reports are that some people aboard were injured, Amtrak said.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck in Mendon at 1:42 p.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.

Mendon is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

