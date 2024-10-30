Amite Police searching for man accused of stealing truck

Photo: Amite Police Department

AMITE — The Amite City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for stealing a truck along Cherry Street.

At 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Amite Police began investigating the theft.

During the investigation, detectives said they obtained images of a white man near the stolen vehicle near the time the truck was stolen. The man was also seen at multiple homes in the area.

Photo: Amite Police Department