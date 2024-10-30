87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amite Police searching for man accused of stealing truck

2 hours 49 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 12:51 PM October 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Amite Police Department

AMITE — The Amite City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for stealing a truck along Cherry Street.

At 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Amite Police began investigating the theft. 

During the investigation, detectives said they obtained images of a white man near the stolen vehicle near the time the truck was stolen. The man was also seen at multiple homes in the area.

Trending News

Photo: Amite Police Department

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days