Amite Police searching for man accused of stealing truck
AMITE — The Amite City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for stealing a truck along Cherry Street.
At 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Amite Police began investigating the theft.
During the investigation, detectives said they obtained images of a white man near the stolen vehicle near the time the truck was stolen. The man was also seen at multiple homes in the area.
Photo: Amite Police Department
