Amite man fled from police on bike after suspected Walmart theft, officers say
AMITE - A man suspected of a theft at a local Walmart evaded capture on a bicycle before being apprehended, police officials said.
The Amite City Police Department said Trace Bell, 50, matched the description of a suspect of a theft at a Walmart and fled the store on a bicycle. He was located on West Oak Street near the I-55 overpass.
When police found him, he refused to comply with officers, attempted to evade capture and collided with a patrol unit's driver side door when an officer exited his unit. Bell attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended.
He was booked for theft, aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property. He was also booked for failing to register as a sex offender.
