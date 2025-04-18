Amite man arrested in double murder of parents booked in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE - An Amite man arrested in California after allegedly killing his parents has been booked into Tangipahoa parish jail.

Joshua Brocato, 34, was arrested in Marina Del Rey, California after deputies said he killed his parents, Priscilla and Marc Brocato. Priscilla's body was found in the family's home in Amite on April 3. Her husband's body was found on the property afterward.

Officials said Joshua Brocato was arrested April 6 wearing "green military-style attire and had three guns in the van, including an assault rifle, along with body armor" at the time of his arrest. He was returned to Tangipahoa Parish Thursday night after facing firearm charges in California.

In Tangipahoa Parish, Brocato was booked with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of manufacturing and cultivating marijuana, one count of manufacturing, distributing or possession of hallucinogenic plants, and one count of possession of weapons while in possession of controlled dangerous substances.