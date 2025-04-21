76°
Amite man accused of uploading child porn now faces additional charges
AMITE — An Amite man arrested for allegedly uploading child pornography to social media is now being charged with nearly 30 more counts of child porn, as well as sexual abuse of animals charges, deputies said Monday.
Dustin Stevenson, 28, was arrested on April 7 on five counts of child pornography. He now faces 29 additional counts, as well as 62 counts of sexual abuse of animals.
The additional charges came after deputies searched electronic devices belonging to Stevenson.
