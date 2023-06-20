93°
Amid dangerous storms, police searching for pair accused of stealing generator from hardware store

1 hour 47 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, June 20 2023 Jun 20, 2023 June 20, 2023 11:45 AM June 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing a $1000 generator from a Home Depot. 

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the two were caught on security footage placing the generator into a cart and leaving without paying on Sunday around 5:15 p.m..

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the GPD at (225) 647-9540.

