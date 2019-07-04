American Idol winner Laine Hardy to perform at Capitol in DC

WASHINGTON DC- Louisiana's American Idol winner Laine Hardy will be performing at the Capitol in Washington DC for the Fourth of July.

Hardy will be singing in a PBS special "A Capitol Fourth". It's a 90-minute event including dozens of big stars that airs from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Hardy won American Idol back in May being the first Lousiana native to win the show.

According to The Advocate, fireworks are scheduled to begin behind the Lincoln Memorial at 8:07 p.m. and will be included in the broadcast. They are expected to last 35 minutes.

The show airs at live at 7 p.m. and repeats at 9 p.m. on PBS. It will also be streamed on https://www.pbs.org/. Check your local listings for the PBS station in your area.