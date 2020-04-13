Amazon to hire 75,000 more employees as orders spike during COVID-19 crisis

Amazon.com Inc. said on Monday it would hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers as the coronavirus epidemic keeps Americans locked in their homes and demand for online orders surge.

With shoppers clearing the shelves in fear of long-term quarantines or product shortages, companies are racing to keep products in stock and employees on hand.

The company, which has reported virus cases among warehouse staff and faced several demonstrations, said it would conduct temperature checks and face masks for staff at all of its U.S. and European warehouses.

Some officials have asked the company to close warehouses, however, with unemployment rates hitting record levels, Amazon is looking to fill the gap.

To draw in new employees, the company said it would add $2 to its minimum $15 per hour to U.S. workers' wages through April.

Amazon previously filled the 100,000 positions it advertised and these new openings are in addition to that.

The company said it expects to spend more than $500 million globally to increase wages for workers during the pandemic, up from a previous estimate of $350 million.

"We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back," the company said in a blog post.

Amazon's employee count fluctuates seasonally, recently peaking for the holiday quarter at 78,000 full and part-time workers, before advertising the 100,000 jobs following the pandemic.