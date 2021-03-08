Amazon paid more than $17M for Cortana Mall site

BATON ROUGE - Amazon paid at least $17.25 million for the Mall of Cortana and surrounding properties where it plans to build its next distribution center, according to documents filed with the city-parish government.

Paperwork filed at the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's Office says the online retail giant paid $12,500,000 for the mall and "related personal property." The documents show the company also shelled out $4,750,000 to buy out the former Virginia College location adjacent to the mall property.

The planning commission recently voted to approve the rezoning proposal to accommodate the incoming 2.9 million-square-foot distribution site. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will vote on the proposed rezoning during a special meeting Wednesday.

The Dillard's clearance store is currently the only anchor store still open on the property, and it plans to close its doors in April.