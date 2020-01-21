Amazon-linked developer gets OK for Baton Rouge distribution center

Photo: Planning and Zoning Commission

BATON ROUGE - A developer with ties to Amazon got approval Tuesday on the plans for a distribution center, but a non-disclosure agreement prevented some from identifying the company that will use the facility.

According to The Advocate, Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. will construct a 111,918-square-foot compound with parking for more than 700 delivery trucks.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan.

Seefried has built distribution centers for Amazon in three states.

The Baton Rouge site is near the intersection of Fieldstone Drive and Honore Lane. Much of that land appears to be rural pastureland, but the site also includes the spot where Bethany Church's huge crosses sit.