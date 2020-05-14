Alleged drug dealer arrested after evading authorities for three months

Timothy E. Huggins Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - At the start of 2020, multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to carry out an undercover operation and drug bust that eventually ended with three arrests, but the third suspect was on the run until this week.

According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the undercover operation began in January when detectives purchased large quantities of heroin and meth from a man named Jaylon Huggins.

An affidavit goes on to say investigators did some digging and learned Jaylon Huggins worked with a close family member by the name of Timothy E. Huggins, 24, who supplied him with drugs, as well as with another man named Kahlil Johnson.

Officials say continued surveillance of the three men revealed that their illegal operations were carried out at several locations in Baton Rouge including two apartments on Apartment Court Drive near Ardenwood and out of a home on Iowa Street in Old South Baton Rouge.

On February 12, officials with EBRSO S.W.A.T., Narcotics, k-9, the DEA Task Force, and the Baton Rouge Police Department converged on all three locations to thoroughly search the property and arrest suspects.

Agents report finding large amounts of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons, and over $24,000 dollars at the three locations. While Jaylon Huggins and Kahlil Johnson were both arrested on that day, Timothy Huggins was not immediately located.

He continued to evade authorities until Wednesday, May 13, when he was arrested.

At this time, Huggins remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on drug-related charges.