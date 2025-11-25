All-Star folded into Hudson Automotive Group as mega-million-dollar deal wraps up, report says

LIVINGSTON — A South Carolina automobile dealer this week closed its purchase of three Livingston Parish firms as it wraps up its acquisition of the All Star Automotive Group, according to a published report.

Baton Rouge Business Report said Tuesday that the sale of three dealerships to Hudson Automotive Group closed on Monday. The deal for All Star Nissan on Juban Road and All Star Ford and All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM on Range Park Drive was worth a combined $56.4 million, clerk records show.

The transactions were part of a larger deal announced this year that involved 15 dealerships and collision centers.

Hudson Automotive is the 12th-largest dealership group in the U.S., generating $5.1 billion in revenue across 51 dealerships. All Star Automotive Group was founded in 1987.