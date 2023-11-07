Latest Weather Blog
All lanes open on I-10 EB near Grosse Tete exit after vehicle fire
10:06 a.m. (IBERVILLE) All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound just before the Grosse Tete exit. The delay from this incident is about five miles long.
9:27 a.m. - (IBERVILLE) The left lane is now open on I-10 eastbound just before the Grosse Tete exit. The right lane remains blocked due to car fire. The delay from this incident has reached the Ramah exit.
9:06 a.m. - (IBERVILLE) I-10 eastbound is closed just before the Grosse Tete exit due to a vehicle fire.
8:50 a.m. - (BATON ROUGE) The right lane is now open, accident now blocking right shoulder on I-12 westbound at Essen Lane.
8:34 a.m. - (BATON ROUGE) The right lane is blocked on I-12 westbound at Essen Lane due to an accident.
