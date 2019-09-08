93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
All lanes now OPEN on I-10 East following crash involving RV camper

Sunday, September 08 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to crash involving RV camper coming off the Mississippi Bridge.

The incident happened on I-10 East at the split as of now, traffic is backed up in the area.

