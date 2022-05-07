All lanes now open on I-10 E before LA 77; heavy congestion remains

GROSS TETE- Multiple wrecks are causing long delays for drivers on the interstate.



All lanes are now open on I-10 East in Gross Tete. The interstate was briefly closed near LA 77 due to vehicle recovery options. Heavy congestion still remains and has reached LA 3000 in Ramah. Drivers should find an alternate route.



Traffic officials also say all lanes are now open on I-10 East at Dalrymple after an accident shut down the left lane. An accident caused traffic officials to shut down one lane of the interstate. At its longest point, congestion was backed up all the way to LA 415 on I-10 East and Chippewa Street on I-110 South.

Click HERE to see the WBRZ traffic page and watch live cameras.