64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes now open on I-10 E before LA 77; heavy congestion remains

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 18 2016 Feb 18, 2016 February 18, 2016 9:11 AM February 18, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

GROSS TETE- Multiple wrecks are causing long delays for drivers on the interstate.

All lanes are now open on I-10 East in Gross Tete. The interstate was briefly closed near LA 77  due to vehicle recovery options. Heavy congestion still remains and has reached LA 3000 in Ramah. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Traffic officials also say all lanes are now open on I-10 East at Dalrymple after an accident shut down the left lane. An accident caused traffic officials to shut down one lane of the interstate. At its longest point, congestion was backed up all the way to LA 415 on I-10 East and Chippewa Street on I-110 South.

Trending News

Click HERE to see the WBRZ traffic page and watch live cameras.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days