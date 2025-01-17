60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'All alert' after Walker crash results in tree atop car

1 hour 19 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 7:23 PM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WALKER - All occupants of a vehicle are alert after a crash resulted in a tree landing atop the vehicle on Springfield Road, according to officials.

The crash took place at the 14000 block of Springfield Road.

Trending News

Multiple agencies assisted, including Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, Acadian and Fire District Four.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days