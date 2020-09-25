Latest Weather Blog
All 3 suspects arrested for March murder in Prairieville
ASCENSION- All three suspects have been arrested involved in the Mar. 24 murder of Dwayne Stephens on Lee Stevens Road as of Wednesday.
Authorities received a tip from the public that led to the location to 17-year-old Caleb Carter, one of the suspects, Tuesday night.
Baton Rouge Police located Carter at Magnolia Trace apartments in Baton Rouge.
According to Lt. Col. Bobby Webre, 22-year-old Joshua Stephens and 22-year-old Marcus Harris, the other two suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon.
They were taken into custody in Galveston, Texas in a joint effort between the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals, Galveston Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Carter was charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated criminal damage to property and was booked into Ascension Parish Jail.
Stephens and Harris will be charged with first-degree murder, four counts attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapon.
