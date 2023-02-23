Alicia Allain Schneider, wife of 'Dukes of Hazzard' star, dead at 53

HOLDEN - Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider, died at the couple's Louisiana home this week. She was 53.

Multiple outlets reported that Alicia had been battling breast cancer. John Schneider announced her passing on social media Wednesday, saying "my beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus."

Alicia worked as John's manager before they married in 2019.

"This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard it said that 'with great love comes great sorrow.' I had no idea what that meant until now," John Schneider wrote in another post Thursday.

Alicia had numerous producing and acting credits to her name. The pair also worked together on projects at Schneider's movie studio in Livingston Parish.