ALDI plans expansion into Louisiana

Photo: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

BATAVIA, Ill. - The popular grocery store chain, ALDI, is finally making its way to Louisiana!

The retailer announced today that it will open approximately 100 new locations in the U.S. this year, with one store to open in Louisiana. To better assist its customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company plans to add curbside grocery pickup to 500 additional stores by the end of this year.

"We’re incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to

enhancing our eCommerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the

last year,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S.

By the end of 2022, ALDI plans to open at least 35 new stores along the Gulf Coast. The first two stores in Tallahassee, Florida are slated to open later this year.