Albertsons announces closure of College Drive store, pharmacy; management cites underperformance

BATON ROUGE — Albertsons on College Drive is closing in two months, the company announced Tuesday.

The last day of sales at the store, located just off the Interstate, is Aug. 16. All Albertsons Pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Albertsons at 7515 Perkins Road when the College Drive pharmacy closes June 24.

"In such a competitive environment, our company must sometimes make the tough decision to close an underperforming store so that we can reinvest in our remaining stores in the marketplace," an Albertsons Companies Southern Division spokesperson said.

Regional management added that they are working to place the College store's associates to nearby locations, asking customers to shop at remaining Albertsons locations throughout Baton Rouge.