Alabama to perform at the River Center on Oct. 16
BATON ROUGE - Country music group Alabama is making a stop in Baton Rouge for their tour.
The group is set to perform at the Raising Cane's River Center on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Club presale begins 10 a.m. on Wednesday and runs until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. General tickets go out Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m.
More information is available here.
