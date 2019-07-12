87°
Airmed responding to major crash on Airline Highway; children reportedly ejected from vehicle

Friday, July 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Crews are responding to a serious crash in Ascension Parish involving two children.

The crash was first reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Germany Road near Airline Highway. Authorities say two children were ejected from one of the two vehicles involved.

At least one other person was trapped inside one of the vehicles for some time.

An Airmed helicopter was called to the crash scene. Two people were reportedly taken from the scene with critical injuries, and two more had minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

