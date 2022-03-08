63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations

2 hours 52 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, March 08 2022 Mar 8, 2022 March 08, 2022 3:27 PM March 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: @LSUBasketball

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team, along with head coach Will Wade, could face strong penalties after the team received an Notice of Allegations from the NCAA Tuesday. 

The allegations stem from an investigation into Wade's recruiting practices in 2017.  

A school official said the team and Wade will not comment on the notice. 

Trending News

The LSU Basketball team leaves Tuesday to play in the SEC tournament as a 5 seed Thursday afternoon. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days