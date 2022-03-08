Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations

Photo: @LSUBasketball

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team, along with head coach Will Wade, could face strong penalties after the team received an Notice of Allegations from the NCAA Tuesday.

The allegations stem from an investigation into Wade's recruiting practices in 2017.

A school official said the team and Wade will not comment on the notice.

The LSU Basketball team leaves Tuesday to play in the SEC tournament as a 5 seed Thursday afternoon.