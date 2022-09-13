After traffic nightmare on gameday, LSU says it's working on more effective contraflow plan

BATON ROUGE - Drivers were stuck bumper-to-bumper for hours before and after the LSU and Southern University game and LSU is trying to fix the gameday traffic jam going forward.

"There was a lack of execution in the post-game," LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said Monday.

Worsham says some of the problems had to do with the historic turnout Saturday. Many Southern and LSU tailgaters were on campus before the game and packed the stadium to see the Tigers take on the Jaguars.

"Saturday was historic, we won't see another day like that or another night like that until LSU and Southern in Tiger stadium until LSU and Southern play again," Worsham said.

LSU officials said some traffic issues will be alleviated by communicating with law enforcement and blocking off streets to start contraflow earlier.

"It's about getting contraflow started quicker being more efficient with how contraflow is enacted communicating to our fans the best places to park and get out, and making sure every officer working knows what they need to do," Worsham said.

LSU said Tiger fans can still expect traffic after games, but says be more under control.

"They'll see improvements for sure, we are very clear about what the issues are," Worsham said.