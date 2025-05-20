Latest Weather Blog
After third hearing, convicted killer Ryan Sharpe deemed mentally competent to stand trial for EBR murder
BATON ROUGE - After a third sanity hearing on Tuesday, two doctors said a man convicted of murder in East Feliciana Parish was mentally competent to stand trial in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Ryan Sharpe was convicted of the murder of Brad Defranchesi. Sharpe is also accused of killing Tommy Bass and former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden. All three killings happened between July and October 2017.
Breeden was shot to death while doing yard work at his home on Port Hudson-Pride Road. Sharpe told law enforcement that the FBI had given him hunting tags to shoot the men.
Sharpe previously cleared two sanity hearings, deeming him mentally competent to stand trial, but his attorney, Thomas Damico, maintained he was not.
During the trial's jury selection, Sharpe exclaimed that he wanted to fire Damico and told the judge he believed he should be housed in federal prison because he says he works for the FBI.
