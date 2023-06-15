After taking on major fire damage, local florist still keeping business going

DENHAM SPRINGS - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a Livingston Parish flower shop to burn Wednesday.

Rickey Heroman's Florist and Gifts in Denham Springs caught fire as workers were closing shop, and cleaning crews were hard at work Thursday.

"I got a call yesterday afternoon," shop owner Rickey Heroman said. "My girl was locking up. She smelled something."

Heroman says the fire started outside the back of the building, and it quickly spread into the store. Now the ceiling is caved in, windows are stained, and flowers are burned.

"Both coolers are pretty much collapsed," Heroman said. "What the smoke didn't do, there's water damage from putting the fire out."

Despite the setback, the flower shop is still filing and delivering orders to customers.

"I had a bridal appointment this morning," he said. "I met with them at my main store in Towne Center. So we're working everything out of there."

By working from the sister store in Baton Rouge, Heroman says he's able to continue business without a problem. Calls from the Denham Springs location are easily forwarded to the Towne Center location.

"We can deliver anything out of Baton Rouge, whether it comes to Denham or goes to Walker, Zachary, Prairieville, or Gonazales, we'll deliver out of the store in Baton Rouge," Heroman said.

The damage is extensive, and it's unknown if the building can be repaired or will have to be rebuilt. For the time being, it's business as usual for Heroman.

"Everybody's being taken care of. We'll take care of everybody," Heroman said.

Heroman told WBRZ the fire likely started from an electrical issue. However, the cause is still under investigation.