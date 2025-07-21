After-school programs helping to combat juvenile crime as BRPD says it's on the rise

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department said it is noticing an increase in juvenile crime and, with school starting again soon, it emphasized the importance of after-school programs.

Big Buddy is just one of several after-school mentoring programs in Baton Rouge. The program's executive director, Gaylynne Mack, said it doesn't just help students academically, but also teaches teens to be good stewards in the community.

“Community service or service learning that helps young people connect to their next steps,” said Mack.

In the weeks before the first day of school, Mack and her team are meeting with various schools to develop a plan for the upcoming year. On Monday, they met with St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Principal Christopher Rogers said the program is a great resource for parents and lessens the burden for the employees.

“It helps kids to ensure that our students are creating lifelong relationships with each other, and also it’s the ability to having a place where students can have a place to thrive and be successful," said Rogers.

Lt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD said the agency has noticed an increase in juvenile crime over the past few years. He said parents can help keep kids out of trouble by enrolling them in after-school programs.

"The youth and giving them direction, giving them direction, using the resources available, coming up with programming are all programs we reach out for in an attempt to change behavior and direction," said McKneely.

Mack said there were fewer positive resources available for teenagers this summer, which she believes contributed to the uptick in teen crime.

"It's our fault that we see the increase in juvenile crime. We have to provide more opportunities for young people," said Mack. "We have to encourage and convince our leaders to invest in young people."

BRPD said they will continue working alongside mentoring programs to reach and make an impact in the lives of teens.