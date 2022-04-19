70°
Aerial mosquito spraying in south East Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday night

3 years 7 months 3 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 September 18, 2018 3:01 PM September 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Mosquito control agents are scheduled to take to the skies again Tuesday to spray an area of the city-parish where numerous bugs have been captured and found to have the West Nile virus.

A plane will spray the area from Siegen south to Bayou Manchac and between I-10 and Airline Highway.

Control agents said there were high mosquito numbers and the presence of West Nile in mosquito samples from the area recently.

The plane usually sprays just after sunset.

The agency posts regular updates on its Facebook page.

