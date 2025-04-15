Advocates, Gov. Landry support legislative proposal to tighten regulations on distracted driving

BATON ROUGE — Distracted driving advocates joined Gov. Jeff Landry and other officials to re-introduce the Hands-Free Law to the legislature after multiple failed attempts.

Louisiana already has a law in place that criminalizes distracted driving, but the new law would provide stricter guidelines, such as specific limits on holding and typing on a cell phone while driving.

Under the proposed law, GPS and hands-free calls would still be allowed.

Advocates argue that the new law could save lives.

“Everyone faces this. You can look around when you're driving and see people. They're not paying attention to the road and they're killing. They're killing us. They're killing our families,” advocate Suzanne Salter said.

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple was also at the conference. He argues that if distracted driving decreases, auto insurance rates will as well. One of Landry’s key policy goals during this year’s legislative session is to restructure the state’s insurance system and culture.