ADORABLE: This little man was born to be an LSU fan

Saturday, October 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- Decked out in purple and gold this baby truly beams Tiger Bliss. 

Emily Cotton and her husband, Jacob posted a picture on Facebook of little Marshall Matthew Cotton.

He was born just 8 days ago and he's already got the Tiger spirit. His parents couldn't miss the opportunity to teach their little one to bleed LSU colors, but from the looks of it, he's a natural.  

