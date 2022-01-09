66°
Actor, comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

1 hour 49 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, January 09 2022 Jan 9, 2022 January 09, 2022 7:04 PM January 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room Sunday night.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Saget was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office said detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use as the cause of death.

Saget, known for his role as Danny Tanner on American sitcom "Full House," performed a show the night before in Jacksonville's Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

