Accused serial killer Kenneth Gleason pleads not guilty in BR murders

BATON ROUGE - The accused serial killer behind two racially motivated September shootings pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Kenneth Gleason is charged with the second-degree murder of 59-year-old Bruce Cofield and 49-year-old Donald Smart. On, Sept. 12, Gleason is believed to have shot Cofield on Florida Boulevard near Acadian Thruway. Two days later, he allegedly shot Smart on Alaska Street.

Gleason also faces two counts of attempted murder. He is currently held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, Gleason entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday afternoon.