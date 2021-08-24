95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accused serial killer Kenneth Gleason pleads not guilty in BR murders

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 13 2017 Dec 13, 2017 December 13, 2017 4:49 PM December 13, 2017 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The accused serial killer behind two racially motivated September shootings pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Kenneth Gleason is charged with the second-degree murder of 59-year-old Bruce Cofield and 49-year-old Donald Smart. On, Sept. 12, Gleason is believed to have shot Cofield on Florida Boulevard near Acadian Thruway. Two days later, he allegedly shot Smart on Alaska Street.

Gleason also faces two counts of attempted murder. He is currently held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, Gleason entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday afternoon. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days