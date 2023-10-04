90°
Accused of raping child years ago, Houma man arrested after victim comes forward to report abuse
TERREBONNE PARISH - A man was arrested for rape Tuesday after a victim came forward and told deputies about sexual abuse that happened at least seven years ago.
Danny Arceneaux, 57, was booked for first-degree rape and aggravated crimes against nature after Terrebonne Parish deputies investigated a claim from a 19-year-old victim that Arceneaux raped and sexually abused them at least seven years prior.
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the victim said all of the abuse happened at Arceneaux's house in Houma.
Arceneaux was booked in jail and is being held under a $55,000 bond. If convicted, first-degree rape holds a mandatory life sentence in prison.
