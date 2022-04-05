Accused catalytic converter thief caught after LSU crime spree

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters on LSU's campus after he was identified thanks in part to a report filed when his getaway vehicle stalled in flood water within hours of the thefts.

According to LSU Police, Brice Lott, 24, was seen with two others on surveillance cameras March 15 as they allegedly stole three catalytic converters in separate thefts across multiple apartment complexes.

In each of the early-morning crimes, the thieves were seen pulling up to the victims' vehicles in what appeared to be a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Police were able to identify a license plate in the security footage and learned that same vehicle had been rented out of Houston, Texas just a day earlier. They also learned that car was towed after it stalled in high water on Acadian Thruway around 5 a.m., less than two hours after it was spotted at one of the crime scenes.

That report led officers to the Park Place Apartments just off LSU's campus, where the vehicle was towed, which in turn allowed detectives to identify Lott as a suspect.

Lott was captured in Orleans Parish on Monday and later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of felony theft.

The arrest comes amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts in the Baton Rouge area. Lawmakers are trying to stem those crimes through a bill that would hold potential buyers accountable.